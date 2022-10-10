NC Court of Appeals rejects McDowell man's claim of error in trial

A McDowell man convicted of ripping off Tractor Supply and being a habitual felon took his case to the N.C. Court of Appeals, arguing that a trial judge erred by refusing to provide the jury with instructions on attempted larceny.

The Court of Appeals did not agree, and he remains in prison.

According to court documents, on Sept. 10, 2018, a Tractor Supply cashier saw Steven Michael Sisk Jr., now 38, walk out the front door of the store pushing a shopping cart containing a truck wench, boots and a battery. The anti-theft alarm sounded.

The cashier yelled at Sisk, summoned her manager, called police and followed Sisk to get the license plate number of his vehicle, which was parked in a handicap space.

Sisk opened a passenger door, threw the items in and then got into a “commotion” with a person who was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Sisk then got out of the vehicle, threw the items into the parking lot, got back in the vehicle and left, according to court records.

A customer testified at the initial trial she witnessed the parking lot escapades and took pictures with her phone.

Officer Travis Maltba of the Marion Police Department arrived on the scene minutes later and quickly cracked the case. He “had no doubt the person in the photographs taken by the witnesses” was Sisk, who he had encountered before, according to the Appeals Court document.

On Aug. 17, 2021, Sisk went on trial. During the charge conference, counsel for the defendant “ask[ed] the court to allow the jury to consider the lesser charge of attempted larceny,” considering defendant was not apprehended on Tractor Supply property and left the truck wench, boots and battery lying in the parking lot.

The trial court denied the request, finding there was “no conceivable way that the jury could, based on th[e] evidence, not find that the State has not shown substantial evidence as to each of the elements of the completed [larceny].”

Defense counsel objected to the ruling at the trial.

The jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty as to the misdemeanor larceny charge. Sisk admitted to having prior convictions, and he pleaded guilty to being a habitual felon. The trial court sentenced Sisk to a minimum of 100 months and a maximum of 132 months. Sisk’s attorney gave notice of appeal.

The Appeals Court said previous cases have established the element of “taking” requires the accused have the goods “in his possession, or under his control, even if only for an instant.”

The Appeals Court said Sisk “quickly passed Tractor Supply’s last point of sale and walked out of the front doors pushing a shopping cart containing unpaid merchandise. Defendant unloaded the items into his vehicle. During this period, Defendant possessed and controlled the goods, thereby severing the goods from the possession of Tractor Supply for a duration of time.”

The court said all the elements of larceny were proven and there was no reason to instruct the jury on attempted larceny. Sisk is currently held in Piedmont Correctional Institution with a projected release date of Jan. 4, 2036.