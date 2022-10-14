N.C. Court of Appeals rejects argument from convicted Marion drug trafficker

A Marion drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence argued he didn’t get enough credit for naming names.

The N.C. Court of Appeals did not agree.

Wesley Clayton Rhom Jr., 33, is currently in state prison, serving a 47-year sentence for multiple drug convictions in July 2021

Rhom’s appeal raised three issues: whether the trial court erred in failing to consider his “substantial assistance” at sentencing; whether he received ineffective assistance of counsel; and whether the trial court improperly considered his refusal to enter into a plea agreement in determining the severity of the sentences imposed.

According to the Court of Appeals document released this month, two McDowell County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an SBI agent were conducting a “joint saturation patrol in Nebo” on the evening of March 5, 2020.

After observing suspicious activity, they pulled over a black car and a motorcycle.

"As Detective (Jesse) Hicks exited his police vehicle, defendant’s motorcycle was still running," reads the court document. "Detective Hicks gave defendant a verbal command to shut off the engine, but instead, defendant 'revved the motorcycle up and tried to take off.' However, defendant’s back tire was positioned off the pavement in some gravel and grass, and he only made it a few feet before the motorcycle laid down on its side."

The defendant tried to run carrying his helmet and backpack, but he didn't get far.

A search of the defendant, identified as Rhom, turned up cash, an AR magazine, a glass pipe, scales and what appeared to be drugs.

Under arrest and at the Sheriff’s Office, Rhom waived his rights and “agreed to provide complete, detailed, and truthful information regarding his involvement and the involvement of others in the drug trade,” the document said.

"About one month before his arrest, defendant began going to Atlanta, Georgia, to pick up ten kilograms of methamphetamine and seven ounces of heroin twice per week," reads the court document. "Defendant stated he was distributing the methamphetamine and heroin, and he provided Lieutenant (Chris) Taylor with a list of about ten to twenty people whom he was providing narcotics to. Some of these individuals were living in McDowell County and Burke County, and they were known to law enforcement."

Rhom told investigators he got drugs in Atlanta from a Hispanic male named Hugo, and a Hispanic female in California was "apparently in control of the whole organization."

When asked to provide phone numbers for the Atlanta connections, Rhom declined to do that or any additional “proactive work.” He ended cooperation after being presented with his first plea deal, investigators said.

The drugs found with Rhom turned out to be methamphetamine and heroin.

After not reaching a plea deal, Rhom went to trial and was found guilty by a jury of multiple drug-trafficking counts. A judge sentenced the defendant to a minimum of 450 months and a maximum of 564 months in prison.

His appeal said the judge refused to consider Rhoms’s “substantial assistance,” that he received ineffective counsel and the lengthy sentence was in part punishment for not accepting a plea arrangement.

The Appeals Court ultimately rejected the arguments and ruled this month that Rhom received a “fair trial, free from prejudicial error.”