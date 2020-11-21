 Skip to main content
MISSING: Yasmine Huerta, 16, last seen on Nov. 10
MISSING: Yasmine Huerta, 16, last seen on Nov. 10

22 Yasmine Huerta.jpeg

Yasmine Huerta

 SUBMITTED

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies urge the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen.

Yasmine Huerta, 16, left her residence on Airport Road in Marion on Tuesday, Nov. 10. She could be in the company of an adult male.

Huerta is described as a biracial (Hispanic and white) female who stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

Anyone with information concerning Huerta’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-4000.

