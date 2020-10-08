MISSING: Vidalia Freeman, 23, last seen by friends on Monday night

Investigators with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office believe the woman reported kidnapped Monday night, Oct. 5, is no longer in danger. However, she is still considered a missing person.

Vidalia Jane Freeman, 23, address listed as Tappan Street in Spruce Pine, was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday at a residence on Old Toms Creek Road in Marion. A friend reported that Freeman was forcibly taken from the home.

Since that time, detectives have spoken with Freeman, but they have not seen her. Until they do, she will remain a missing person.

Freeman is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 163 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-4000 or the 911 Communications Center at 652-4000.