 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MISSING: Joshua Honeycutt, 42, from Vein Mountain Road
0 comments
editor's pick top story

MISSING: Joshua Honeycutt, 42, from Vein Mountain Road

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing 42-year-old man.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Joshua Nathaniel Honeycutt was last seen at his mother’s residence on Vein Mountain Road in Nebo on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 5:48 p.m.

He is described as a white male who stands 6 feet tall, weighs 240 pounds and has a bald or shaved head and tattoos on his legs. He is usually driving a moped.

Anyone with information concerning Honeycutt’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the 911 communications center at 652-4000.

16 Joshua Honeycutt.jpg

Joshua Honeycutt

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics