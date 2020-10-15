MISSING: Joshua Honeycutt, 42, from Vein Mountain Road

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing 42-year-old man.

Joshua Nathaniel Honeycutt was last seen at his mother’s residence on Vein Mountain Road in Nebo on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 5:48 p.m.

He is described as a white male who stands 6 feet tall, weighs 240 pounds and has a bald or shaved head and tattoos on his legs. He is usually driving a moped.

Anyone with information concerning Honeycutt’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the 911 communications center at 652-4000.