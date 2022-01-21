Missing in McDowell: Red Honda four-wheeler. Contact Crime Stoppers

STAFF
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
A Marion man reported on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, that someone stole his 2000’s model, red Honda Foreman four-wheeler from a Nix Creek Road address.
Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the 4 wheeler is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.