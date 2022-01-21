 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing in McDowell: Red Honda four-wheeler. Contact Crime Stoppers
Have you seen it?

A Marion man reported on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, that someone stole his 2000’s model, red Honda Foreman four-wheeler from a Nix Creek Road address.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the 4 wheeler is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

