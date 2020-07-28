MISSING: 15-year-old Amanda Brown of Marion -- reward for her safe return
30 amanda brown.jpg

Amanda Brown

 SUBMITTED

A cash reward is now being offered for information leading to the safe return of a runaway 15-year-old.

Amanda Nevaeh Brown, of Snyder Drive in Marion, was last seen on Triton Way in Old Fort at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7. Investigators have been following up on leads since then and have had no luck locating Brown.

She is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall; weighs 115 pounds; and has red shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information concerning Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

