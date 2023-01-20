McDowell Sheriff's Office: Teen faces drug charge after driver runs from traffic stop

A male driver pulled over for traffic violations ran from the scene, leaving a teenager behind with a stash of drugs, authorities said on Friday.

Deputy Matthew Smith with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Furie Nikayla Benge with felonious possession of methamphetamine. A magistrate set Benge's at $2,000 secured.

On Jan. 12, Deputy Smith was patrolling the Harmony Grove Rd. area when he stopped a vehicle for numerous traffic violations, authorities said.

The male driver fled on foot. Benge was a passenger and a search of her turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The male driver was not apprehended and this incident is still under further investigation, according to a news release.

Benge had no previous convictions listed on the N.C. Department of Public Safety database.