McDowell grand jury indicts man for sex crimes involving a child

A grand jury indicted a Marion man for alleged sexual offenses involving a 7-year-old child.

Ronald Kenneth Chapman, 20, of Big Meadow Drive, Marion, was indicted on one count of first-degree statutory sexual offense, one count of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

On Jan. 11, Detective Billie Brown, of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said she received a report of possible sex abuse from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Chapman was arrested on Jan. 18. after evidence showed he had sexual relations with a 7-year-old girl, Brown said.

The following indictments were handed down in October 2022 by a grand jury:

Justin Tyler Bollinger, 33, of Fairview Road, Marion, one count each of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance and habitual felon.

Tommy Vaughn Bowman Sr., 70, of Watershed Road, Nebo, one count of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Grassy Hollow Drive, Marion, one count each of possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.

Jacob Edward Finley, 45, of Still Forest Drive, Marion, one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and maintain a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Roby Kenneth Greer, 46, of Sugar Hill Road, Marion, one count each of first-degree burglary and felony larceny.

Glenda Darlene James, 45, of Stacy Farm Road, Nebo, one count each of habitual felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Sherry McGee, 48, of Georgia Avenue, Marion, one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

James Marvin McKinney, 33, of William Marvin Drive, Marion, one count of burning personal property.

Joseph Cordie Moore Jr., age not listed, of Ruby B Drive, Marion, one count each of reckless driving to endanger, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting public officer, driving while license revoked, habitual felon and flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle.

Dustin Kyle Morgan, 27, of Carraway Drive, Marion, one count indecent liberties with a child.

Joseph Timothy O’Buckley, 37, of Park Avenue, Marion, one count of intimidating a witness.

Joseph Ryan Proctor, 51, of Zion Hill Road, Marion, one count of felony worthless check.

Candice Freeman Smith, 41, of N.C. 226 South, Union Mills, two counts each of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and one count of maintaining a vehicle for selling a controlled substance.

Kayla Lynn Smith, 34, of Maple Avenue, Marion, one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on a jail premises and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Sonia Renee Strickland, 45, of Jacktown Road, Marion, one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Omar Maurice Tate, 42, of Watson Road, Nebo, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of opium or heroin, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Samuel Lee Yancey Jr., 52, of Sweet Water Drive, Morganton, one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Daniel Robert Yeager, 51, of Hampton, Tenn., one count of felony larceny.