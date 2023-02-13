A McDowell County grand jury indicted two Hickory men on charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Indictments filed in January named Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez, 34, of Hickory, for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and six counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. Also indicted was Chad Michael Sampson, 27, of Rogers Road, Hickory, on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and six counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

The two now face the possibility of a jury trial.

In December 2022, detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Basquez and Sampson following an investigation into an October shooting in Nebo. According to a news release, in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, two women from the Nebo community reported someone had fired multiple rounds into their residence while they slept. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office recovered several high-powered rifle casings and projectiles from the scene.

On Oct.11, the investigation led McDowell detectives to Basquez’s residence in Long View where they seized a rifle and ammunition suspected to have been used in the shooting. Basquez was taken into custody by Catawba County authorities. Sampson was taken into custody by Burke County authorities on Oct. 19. A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database showed Basquez — also known as Vasquez — has previous attempted drug trafficking and stolen goods convictions. Sampson has previous convictions for attempted drug trafficking.

The following indictments were handed down by a McDowell County grand jury:

● Jeremy Dewayne Bailey, 46, of Mount Hebron Road, Old Fort, one count each of assault by pointing a gun, impersonating law enforcement and second-degree kidnapping.

● Jessica Annette Barnes, 33, of Gooseberry Drive, Marion, one count each of statutory sexual offense with a child under 15 and indecent liberties with a child.

● Christopher Calvin Basham, 48, of Comfy Cove Road, Old Fort, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.

● Andres Bautista, 20, of Wayne Street, Marion, one count each of sexual battery, second-degree forcible sexual offense and second-degree forcible rape.

● Peggy Lee Edwards Cantrell, 37, of Grassy Hallow Drive, Marion, one count of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.

● Javier Cervantes Jr., 26, of Arden, one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first-degree burglary, felony larceny.

● Elizabeth Michelle Cheek, 34, of Morganton, one count each of financial card fraud, identity theft.

● Benjamin Robert Cleveland, 36, of Black Mountain, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.

● Cadence Marie Combs, 17, of Rolands Chapel Road, Nebo, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

● Sandy Pendley Conner, 52, of Seagle Street, Marion, one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for keeping a controlled substance.

● Justin Wayne Ewart, 34, of East Court Street, Marion, one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, habitual felon, and resisting public officer, two counts each maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and four counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

● Alexander Lodi Fisher, 34, homeless, of Swannanoa, one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

● Kai Daniel Heidecke, 36, of Boulder Drive, Nebo, one count each of indecent liberties with a child and first-degree sexual exploitation with a minor.

● Christopher Bryant Campos Hicks, 18, of Fairview Road, Marion, one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, felony larceny.

● James Adam Hollowell, 53, of Mt. Hebron Road, Old Fort, one count each of habitual felon, possession of a firearm by a felon.

● Halie Kristen Johnson, 26, of Hoyle Street, Marion, one count possession of methamphetamine.

● Kevin Eugene Johnson, 38, of Proctor Knob Road, Marion, one count each of domestic violence protective order violation, attempted second-degree arson, domestic violence protective order violation.

● Teillia Smith Lerch, 37, of West Oak Street, Marion, one count of felony larceny.

● Andrew George Long, 44, of Estes Drive, Marion, one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on a prison or jail premises and possession of tobacco by an inmate.

● Graylin Martin, 60, of Moffitt Branch Road, Old Fort, three counts of domestic violence protective order violation, and one count each of domestic criminal trespassing, injury to real property, injury to personal property, felony larceny and possession of stolen goods.

● Dakota McCool, 31, of McEntire Road, Old Fort, one count of habitual felon.

● Roger Dale McGuire, 77, of Clay Rock Drive, Nebo, one count each statutory sex offense with child, sexual activity by substitute parent and indecent liberties with a child.

● Harold Joseph Mullen, 31, of Beck Street, Marion, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

● Seth Brennon Myers, 35, of Black Mountain, one count of felony serious injury by vehicle.

● Shannon Russell Obar, 43, of California Avenue, Marion, one count of possession of methamphetamine.

● Justin Owens, 34, of Davidson Drive, Asheville, one count of injury to real property and injury to personal property, two counts of assault on a government official, one count of resisting a public officer, one count of breaking and entering to terrorize or injure.

● Sasha Nicole Peters, 29, of Ray Roland Drive, Marion, one count of possession of methamphetamine.

● Thomas James Pickett, 68, of Denver Ridge Road, Marion, one count of possession of methamphetamine.

● Harold Eugene Reed Jr., 53, of Morganton, one count of indecent liberties with a child.

● Gustavo Pavon Rojas Jr., 26, of State Street, Marion, one count of common law robbery.

● Justin David Self, 26, of Buck Creek Road, Marion, one count of habitual felon, felony larceny and breaking or entering a motor vehicle.

● Jermarcus Tywain Smith, 19, of Hendersonville, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill causing serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary and felony larceny.

● Qudia Nichele Sturdivant, 22, of Charlotte, one count of possession of a controlled substance at a jail and possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance.

● Elishua David Teitelbaum, 17, of Hoyle Street, Marion, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

● Jason Michael Thompson, 41, of Seagle Street, Marion, one count of habitual felon and two counts of indecent liberties with a child..

● Christopher Robert Louis Terry, 23, of Morganton, one count of possession of methamphetamine.

● Cody Alexander Waycaster, 32, of Westmoreland Drive, Marion, one count of assault by strangulation, misdemeanor child abuse.

● Bobby Workman, 48, of Valdese, one count of habitual felon, possession of a firearm by a felon.

● Hunter Jackson Welch, 23, of Harmony Grove Road, Nebo, one count of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine.