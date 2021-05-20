McDowell fugitives wanted on drug charges apprehended in Atlanta

A couple on the run from local drug charges for weeks is in the McDowell County jail after being apprehended earlier this month in Atlanta.

Wesley Clayton “Clay” Rhom Jr., 32, address listed as N.C. 226 South in Marion, is charged by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office with two counts each of trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in heroin.

He didn’t show up for trial in Superior Court on March 1, so he was wanted on four additional charges of failure to appear.

Rhom’s wife, 32-year-old Megan Monie Rhom, address also listed as N.C. 226 South, was wanted on one count each of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic heroin.

Their charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in March 2020 when Clay attempted to flee from deputies on a motorcycle on Rolands Chapel Road in Nebo, wrecked and was found with a substantial amount of meth and heroin.

The couple fled the area sometime in February 2021, before Clay’s court date on March 1.

The Rhoms were apprehended on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 4 in Atlanta.

They were transported back to McDowell Tuesday, May 18.