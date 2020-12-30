McDowell detectives arrest four suspects in N.C. 226A break-ins and thefts

Four people face charges after investigations into break-ins and thefts, authorities said Wednesday.

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 48-year-old Brenda Carol Combs, address listed as Lindsey Lane in Nebo, and 48-year-old Ronnie James Williams, address listed as Lindsey Lane in Nebo, with two counts each of larceny and possession of stolen goods and one count of breaking and entering. Brock Lee Bardeen, 35, address listed as Old Highway 10 East in Marion, and 39-year-old Daffney Deanna Smith, address listed as School Street in Marion, were each charged with one each of breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Detective Derrick McGinnis of the Sheriff’s Office also charged Williams with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods and Combs, Bardeen and Smith with second-degree burglary, larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Investigators received a tip that Williams was in possession of some of the stolen property, which led to all of the charges.

A Lawrence Hollifield Drive resident reported on Sunday, Nov. 8 that someone removed a boat and a boat trailer from his property. Combs and Williams were charged in this case.