McDowell deputy spots stolen Jeep, arrests driver

A Marion woman has been charged with stealing a Jeep.

Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Heather Nichole Taylor, 39, address listed as Bartlett Road in Marion, with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods and resisting a public officer.

On Thursday, March 4, a Marion woman reported that someone stole a 2006 Jeep Liberty from her property.

Three days later, on Sunday, March 7, Robinson spotted the SUV at storage buildings on U.S. 70 West. When he approached the driver, later identified as Taylor, she gave Robinson a fake license.

The Jeep was recovered.

A court official set a $11,000 bond.