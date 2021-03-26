 Skip to main content
McDowell deputy finds stolen Mule, suspect
McDowell deputy finds stolen Mule, suspect

28 Christian David Powser.jpeg

Christian David Powser

 SUBMITTED

A Marion man faces charges in connection with two break-ins, authorities said Friday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Christian David Powser, 24, address listed as Spicewood Drive in Marion, with two counts each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and injury to real property.

On Thursday, March 11, Watson was called to Lowden Drive in Nebo for a reported breaking and entering. He arrived at the home to find that the basement doors had been broken and a Kawasaki Mule UTV stolen.

A neighbor informed the victim that the Kawasaki was parked at a residence on Boysenberry Road.

When Watson checked the Boysenberry home, he not only found the UTV, but he located Powser inside. He had broken into that house as well and took several food items, a bottle of whiskey and a bottle of wine.

A court official set a $46,000 bond.

