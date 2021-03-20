McDowell deputy chases Beaver into the woods

An Old Fort man faces charges after he led a deputy on a car chase then a foot chase, authorities said Friday.

Deputy T.J. Madden of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged James Kevin Beaver, 43, address listed as Majestic Drive in Old Fort, with fleeing to elude arrest, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting a public officer.

At 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, Madden attempted to stop Beaver’s Honda on Summey Road in Old Fort. Beaver was driving with a revoked license and violated multiple traffic laws.

The driver led Madden on a pursuit to Souther Road in Old Fort, where he jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. The deputy chased Beaver into the woods and apprehended him.

While trying to take Beaver into custody, he became combative and assaulted Madden, according to authorities.

A court official set a $31,000 bond.