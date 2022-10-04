McDowell deputy charges man with gun crime

A man with a long criminal record and convictions in four counties is back in trouble after a McDowell deputy found him with a gun, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputy Robert Watson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 47-year-old Bobby Ray Workman of Drexel with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A magistrate set Workman's bond at $100,000.

On Sept. 14, Deputy Watson stopped Workman’s vehicle on N.C. 221 North for multiple traffic violations, according to a news release.

Workman was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Burke County. A search of his vehicle turned up a 9mm handgun, authorities said.

Workman is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database, Workman has a criminal record dating back to 1994, including convictions in McDowell, Buncombe, Burke and Caldwell counties for larceny, possession of stolen goods, providing contraband to prisoners, child abuse, resisting an officer, wanton injury to personal property, assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, assault on a female, failure to appear, possession of firearm by a felon and being a habitual felon.