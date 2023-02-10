A local woman faces a drug charge after a search of her home turned up drugs, authorities said on Friday.

Lt. Chris Taylor with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. A magistrate issued Elliott a $10,000 secured bond.

On Jan. 4, 2023, Lt. Taylor and Community Supervision Officers searched Elliott’s residence. The search led to methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to a check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender database, Elliott has previous convictions for assault, drug possession, DWI and child abuse.