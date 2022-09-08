McDowell deputy charges felon with gun crime

A McDowell man with a long criminal history now faces a weapon charge, authorities said on Thursday.

Deputy Caleb Baliles with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 46-year-old Brandon Kyle McNeil with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A magistrate issued McNeil a $15,000 secured bond.

On Aug. 16, Baliles stopped McNeil’s vehicle on Jacktown Road for multiple traffic violations. McNeil told deputies he did not have a driver’s license and search of his vehicle turned up a 9mm handgun, according to a news release.

McNeil is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, his convictions date back to 1999 and include multiple counts of driving with a revoked license, larceny, assault on an officer, breaking and entering, larceny of firearms, DWI, communicating threats, obtaining property by false pretense, speeding to elude arrest, hit and run, safecracking, open container, illegal passing, drug possession, larceny of a vehicle and intimidating a witness.