McDowell deputies seek man in check fraud case

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need help identifying this man, wanted for questioning in a check fraud case that occurred in May.

Anyone with information concerning the man’s identity is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.