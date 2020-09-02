 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell deputies seek man in check fraud case
0 comments
top story

McDowell deputies seek man in check fraud case

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need help identifying this man, wanted for questioning in a check fraud case that occurred in May.

This suspect, caught on camera, could have information about the crimes.

Anyone with information concerning the man’s identity is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

Suspectphoto.jpg
SUBMITTED
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics