McDowell deputies see video of assault, charge Marion man

A video of an assault led to a charge against a Marion man, authorities said Tuesday.

Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged James Lee Hinson III, 38, address listed as Hunter Drive in Marion, with assault by pointing a gun.

On Wednesday afternoon, June 9, deputies received video footage of an Old Fort man being held down by two others and one pointing a gun at the victim.

The suspect with the gun was identified as Hinson.

Hinson received a written promise to appear in court.