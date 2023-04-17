A Spruce Pine man was charged with trafficking in drugs after a stop in Old Fort, authorities said Monday.

Detective Richard Pittman with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 31-year-old Steven Michael McGee with felonious trafficking methamphetamine. McGee was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

On April 4, deputies from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office assisted officers from the Old Fort Police Department with a traffic stop of McGee’s vehicle. A search turned up trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, according to a news release.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database shows McGee's previous convictions include larceny, uttering a forged instrument and multiple drug counts.