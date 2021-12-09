McDowell deputies charge Old For man with drug offenses

An Old Fort man faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said on Thursday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robert Watson charged 47-year-old Christopher Calvin Basham of Comfy Cove Road in Old Fort with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sale or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled Substance. He was held on a $100,000 secured bond.

On Nov. 3, Deputy Watson stopped Basham’s vehicle on Sugar Hill Road for a traffic violation. A search of Basham turned up a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety database shows Basham has previous drug convictions from 1997 in Buncombe County.