McDowell deputies ask for public to help locate 16-year-old runaway

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a runaway 16-year-old.
Adam Dwayne Owensby, address listed as Austin Drive in Marion, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.
He is a white male who stands 6 feet tall, weighs 230 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair with a military-style cut. He’s likely driving a black 1994 Toyota pickup truck with N.C. license plate PLT-2474.
Anyone with information concerning Owensby’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-4000.
