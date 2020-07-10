McDowell deputies arrest Hickory woman in drug case
0 comments

McDowell deputies arrest Hickory woman in drug case

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
12 Amanda Danielle Forth.jpg

Amanda Danielle Forth

 SUBMITTED

A Hickory woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop by a McDowell deputy.

Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Amanda Danielle Forth, 29, address listed as Rogers Road in Hickory, with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

At 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, while patrolling on U.S. 70 East in Nebo, Deputy Steven McPeters stopped a vehicle because of multiple traffic violations. Watson talked to the passenger of the car, identified as Forth, and located 1.75 grams of methamphetamine and 2 ½ Percocet tablets.

After further investigation, Forth was arrested on Wednesday, July 1.

Forth got a $5,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics