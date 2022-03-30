McDowell County Superior Court: Two sentenced to prison in shooting

Two defendants charged in a 2020 shooting in Nebo were sent to prison after facing a judge in McDowell County Superior Court in February.

Timothy Blake Thorne, 26, of Stacy Farm Road, Marion, pleaded guilty to felony discharging a weapon into an occupied residence. He was sentenced 23 to 40 months in prison. He was given credit for 553 days time served. He must have no contact with the victim and pay restitution.

Harrison Hensley, 64, of U.S. 70 East, Nebo, pleaded guilty to felony discharging a weapon in an occupied dwelling. He was sentenced 103 to 136 months in prison. He was given credit for 701 days time served. He must pay $8,330 for a court-appointed attorney. He must pay $250 in restitution to the victim and court costs. He pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder which was dismissed per the plea.

On March, 23, 2020, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Rutherford Drive in Nebo after a report of shots being fired.

The victim and occupant of the residence had asked Hensley to move out of the house after the two had a verbal argument weeks prior, according to previous reports.

When the victim arrived home on the 23rd, he found Hensley moving his things out of the house and two other men standing in the road next to a van, according to a news release. Hensley started yelling at the victim and he got in his vehicle. As the victim was driving away, Thorne began firing shots into the victim’s pickup, according to a news release. The victim was not injured.

The following cases were also heard in McDowell County Superior Court during the February session:

Judge: Forest Bridges and Steve Warren

Prosecutor: Ted Bell, Kent Brown, Cydney Joyner, Michael McEnery

Leah Patience Davis, 35, of U.S. 70 West, Marion, pleaded guilty to felony continuing criminal enterprise. Sentenced 60 to 84 months in prison. Given credit for 124 days time served. She was fined $50,000. She pleaded not guilty to three counts of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine. Those charges were dismissed per the plea.

Andy Darren Green, 53, of Bostic, pleaded guilty to attempted trafficking methamphetamine. Sentenced 24 to 41 months in prison. Given credit for 895 days time served. Fined $1,000.

Robert Todd Guffey, 38, of Main Street, Marion, pleaded not guilty to felony continuing criminal enterprise. Was found guilty. Sentenced 73 to 100 months in prison. The verdict was appealed.

Pleaded not guilty to conspiracy trafficking methamphetamine. Was found guilty. Sentenced 70 to 93 months in prison. The verdict was appealed.

Ruben Guzman, 30, of South Carolina, pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine. Sentenced 90 to 120 months in prison. Given credit for 1,495 days time served. Fined $100,000. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $2,329. Must pay court costs.

Charlie Hardin, 42, of Old Glenwood Road, Marion, pleaded guilty to simple assault and habitual misdemeanor assault. Sentenced 10 to 21 months in prison. The verdict was appealed.

Rochelle Bowman Hunt, 68, of Circle C Street, Marion, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine and habitual felon. Sentenced 30 to 48 months in prison. Given credit for 227 days time served. Must pay $2,600 and $640 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Kevin Loftis, 60, of Roy Hollifield Road, Marion, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given an 11 to 24 month suspended sentence. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must pay court costs.

Jarkeese Rascoe, age and address not listed, pleaded not guilty to malicious conduct of a prisoner. Was found not guilty.

Jonathan Trey Sloan, 34, of Dobbins Street, Marion, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. He was given an eight to 19 month suspended sentence. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Given credit for 32 days time served.

Wesley Chad Smith, 46, of Mooresboro, pleaded guilty to attempt to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Given a six to 17 month suspended sentence. Given credit for 120 days time served. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must pay court costs.

Oakley Lynn Sparks, 36, of 7th Street, Marion, pleaded guilty to attempting to traffic marijuana. Sentenced 11 to 23 months in prison.

Pleaded guilty to attempting to traffic cocaine. Sentenced 19 to 32 months in prison.

Ray Jackson Welch, 60, of Stacey Hill Road, Marion, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of methamphetamine. Sentenced 25 to 39 months in prison. Given credit for two days time served.

Pleaded guilty to attempted transport of methamphetamine. Must serve 25 to 39 months in prison, consecutive to previous judgment.