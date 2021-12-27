McDowell County Superior Court: No jail time for sex crime suspect

A Marion man was found guilty in McDowell County Superior Court of sex crimes involving an underage girl.

Joseph Guzman, 52, of Robin Drive, Marion, pleaded guilty to indecent liberties with a child. He was given a 19- to 32-month suspended sentence. He must serve 48 months supervised probation. He was given credit for 168 days time served. He must register as a sex offender. He must have no contact with the victim. He must pay court costs.

He pleaded guilty to felony disseminating obscenity. He was given a five- to 15-month suspended sentence. He must serve 48 months supervised probation, consecutive to previous judgment. He must have no contact with the victim.

In August, Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Guzman after an investigation showed he had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage female acquaintance, as well as sent her obscene pictures on her phone.

