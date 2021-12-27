McDowell County Superior Court: No jail time for sex crime suspect

A Marion man was found guilty in McDowell County Superior Court of sex crimes involving an underage girl.
Joseph Guzman, 52, of Robin Drive, Marion, pleaded guilty to indecent liberties with a child. He was given a 19- to 32-month suspended sentence. He must serve 48 months supervised probation. He was given credit for 168 days time served. He must register as a sex offender. He must have no contact with the victim. He must pay court costs.
He pleaded guilty to felony disseminating obscenity. He was given a five- to 15-month suspended sentence. He must serve 48 months supervised probation, consecutive to previous judgment. He must have no contact with the victim.
In August, Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Guzman after an investigation showed he had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage female acquaintance, as well as sent her obscene pictures on her phone.
The following cases were heard in McDowell County Superior Court during the week of Nov. 29:
Tina Bielski, 40, of Youngs Ridge Road, Old Fort, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance. She was given a six- to 17-month suspended sentence. She was given credit for 189 days time served. She must pay court costs. She must pay a court-appointed attorney $180.
April Nicole Chrisawn, 38, of Sagebrush Drive, Marion, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender. She was sentenced 15 to 27 months in prison. She was given credit for 137 days time served.
James Mills, 41, of U.S. 70, Marion, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. He was given credit for 124 days time served. He must pay a court-appointed attorney $120. He must pay court costs.
Shannon Nicole Mills, 28, of Owl Hollow Road, Marion, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny and two probation violations. She was given a 45-day suspended sentence. She must serve 18 months supervised probation. She must pay a court-appointed attorney $180.
Gwendolyn Moore, 59, of Old Fort, was found guilty of felony fraudulent misrepresentation. She was given a prayer for judgment with a four- to 14-month suspended sentence. She must serve six months unsupervised probation. She must pay restitution to the victim.
Roy Owens, 42, of State Street, Marion, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. He was given an eight- to 19-month suspended sentence. He must serve 24 months supervised probation. He must perform 48 hours of community service. He must pay court costs.
Janice Carol Peterson, 60, of Hicks Chapel Loop, Marion, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. She was given a six- to 17-month suspended sentence. She must serve 30 months supervised probation. She must pay a court-appointed attorney $60 and court costs.
Joseph Aaron Smith, 25, of Folk Drive, Marion, was found guilty of felony possession of methamphetamine. He was given a six- to 17-month suspended sentence. He must serve 30 months supervised probation. He must pay a court-appointed attorney $120. He must perform 48 hours of community service and pay court costs.
Sarah Elizabeth Tilson, 34, of Woodsong Drive, Old Fort, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. She was given a six- to 17-month suspended sentence. She must serve 36 months supervised probation. She must pay a court-appointed attorney $120. She was given credit for eight days time served. She must pay court costs.
Brittany Diane Upton, 28, of Cedar Drive, Marion, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. She was given a six- to 17-month suspended sentence. She must serve 30 months supervised probation. She must perform 48 hours of community service. She must pay a court-appointed attorney $990. She must pay court costs.