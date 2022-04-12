McDowell County Superior Court: Marion man sentenced to prison on sex-charge convictions

A Marion man accused of sex offenses involving an underage girl in May 2021 pleaded guilty to his charges in Superior Court.

Enrique Morales, 51, of Circle EM Street, Marion, was indicted in October 2021 by a grand jury on two counts each of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult.

In Superior Court in March of this year, he pleaded guilty to attempted felony statutory sex offense on a child by an adult and felony indecent liberties with a child.

He was sentenced 110 to 180 months, or eight to 12 years in prison. He was given credit for 305 days time served. He must have no contact with the victim and register as a sex offender for 30 years.

In May 2021, Detective Ryan Lambert of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Morales after he was accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage female acquaintance.

The following cases were heard in McDowell County Superior Court during the March session:

Judge: Mark Klass

Prosecutor: Ted Bell

• Makayla Marie Buchanan, 22, of Chestnut Forest Oak, Nebo, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. Must serve 12 months supervised probation.

• Michael Allen Cunningham, 30, of Shelby, pleaded guilty to felony child abuse causing serious injury. Sentenced 48 to 70 months in prison. Given credit for 164 days time served. Must have no contact with the victim.

• Conner Elizabeth Hamby, 25, of Lenoir, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Must pay $780 for a court-appointed attorney.

• Donald Alan Hems, 45, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. Given a three- to 13-month suspended sentence. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must pay $130 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

• Michael Dean Johnson, 64, of West Jefferson, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Given a 120-day suspended sentence. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must pay $130 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

• Nelson William Last Jr., 41, of Chapel Hill Church Loop, Marion, pleaded guilty to a felony sex act. Sentenced 48 to 70 months in prison. Must have no contact with the victim.

• Eric Wayne Lee, 52, of CE Goode Road, Marion, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Given a six- to 17-month suspended sentence. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Must pay $195 for a court-appointed attorney. Given credit for five days time served.

• Clarence Roosevelt Wheeler, 45, of Harlow Noblitt Road, Old Fort, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Sentenced 12 to 24 months in prison. Given credit for 30 days time served. Must pay $500 in restitution to victim.

• Brandy Leigh Whitson, 43, of Chestnut Oak Forest, Nebo, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. Given a six- to 17-month suspended sentence. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Must pay $60 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.