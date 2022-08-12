McDowell County Superior Court: Habitual felon heads back to prison

A Marion man has been sent back to prison for up to 10 years on several convictions, including firing a weapon into a vehicle with three people inside.

Robbie Eugene Shumate, 36, of Hicks Chapel Road, Marion, was found guilty of being a habitual felon, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or vehicle. He was sentenced to 96-128 months, or 8-10 years in prison.

He was given credit for 764 days time served. The verdict was appealed. He was admitted to the Piedmont Correctional Institute on July 18.

The charges stem from an investigation in June 2020 with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release from that arrest, sheriff’s deputies and Marion police officers responded to Hicks Chapel Loop in reference to a dispute with gunshots fired on June 9, 2020 inside a vehicle occupied by three people. Detectives said Shumate fired a shot into the back window of their vehicle as they were pulling out of the driveway of his home. No one was injured.

Shumate is a convicted felon on multiple larceny, breaking and entering, and assault charges dating back to 2004. He has already served over eight years in prison.

The following cases were heard in McDowell County Superior Court by the Honorable Bradley Letts and Timothy Gould in July:

● Brandi Lynn Robinson, 38, of Morgan Road, Marion, was found guilty of felony possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must pay court costs.

● Spencer Simmons, 34, of Hendersonville, was found guilty of driving while impaired, level one. Sentenced to 22 months in prison.

● Talina Taylor, 36, of Forest City, was found guilty of felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell methamphetamine. Sentenced 10-21 months in prison.

Was found guilty on two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine. Sentenced to 90-120 months in prison. Fined $100,000.

● Ronnie James Williams, 49, of Lindsey Lane, Nebo, pleaded not guilty to felony second-degree burglary, larceny pursuant to burglary, two counts of possession of stolen goods and three counts of habitual felon. Was found guilty. Sentenced 78-106 months in prison. Given credit for 41 days time served. The verdict was appealed.