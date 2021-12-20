 Skip to main content
McDowell authorities search for foul-mouthed intruder
McDowell authorities search for foul-mouthed intruder

McDowell authorities are looking for a suspect who forced her way into a home and began cursing at a person inside, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, Dec.14, a Marion women reported that an unknown white female wearing a mask forced her way inside the victim’s residence. The unknown female cursed the victim’s daughter who was inside the residence before apparently being scared off by the victim’s dog.

The unknown female was wearing glasses, a necklace with a gold colored charm and had a tattoo on her left ring finger. The unknown female was driving a black, four door car of unknown make. The incident occurred at a mobile home park off US 70 West, in the Pleasant Gardens area.

Anyone with information concerning this incident, suspect or whereabouts of the unknown women is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

