McDowell authorities: Pair found in possession of cocaine

Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 48-year-old Angela Powell Carpenter, address listed as Powerhouse Road in Morganton, and 45-year-old Jacob Daylen Ross, address listed as Landis Road in Marion, with possession of crack cocaine.
At 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, during an ongoing investigation into child sex allegations involving Ross, Taylor stopped the automobile occupied by both suspects, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
A search of the vehicle turned up two dosage units of crack cocaine.
Carpenter and Ross each got $10,000 bonds.
