McDowell authorities: Pair found in possession of cocaine
0 comments
top story

McDowell authorities: Pair found in possession of cocaine

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 48-year-old Angela Powell Carpenter, address listed as Powerhouse Road in Morganton, and 45-year-old Jacob Daylen Ross, address listed as Landis Road in Marion, with possession of crack cocaine.

At 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, during an ongoing investigation into child sex allegations involving Ross, Taylor stopped the automobile occupied by both suspects, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

A search of the vehicle turned up two dosage units of crack cocaine.

Carpenter and Ross each got $10,000 bonds.

+1 
9 Angela Powell Carpenter.jpg

Angela Powell Carpenter
+1 
9 Jacob Daylen Ross.jpg

Jacob Daylen Ross
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics