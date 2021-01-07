McDowell authorities looking for info on stolen truck

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators still need the public’s help locating a stolen pickup truck.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Nebo man reported on Tuesday, Dec. 29 that someone took a red 1983 Chevrolet C-10 truck from a construction site on Marys Lane in Marion. The truck had a plate on the front that said “Joyce’s Bowtie.”

The theft occurred sometime between 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 29.

Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspect is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.