McDowell authorities looking for coin bandit

On Friday, April 15, at least one unknown subject stole coins from The Lake James Antique Mall located on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo. The accompanying image is the suspect and vehicle captured from the facility’s security camera footage.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, the vehicle in question or whereabouts of the suspect in question is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.