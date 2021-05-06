 Skip to main content
McDowell authorities charge Union Mills man with rape
McDowell authorities charge Union Mills man with rape

A Union Mills man has been charged with rape by McDowell authorities.

Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Alexander Young, 45, address listed as U.S. 64 in Union Mills, with first-degree forcible rape.

Young is accused of attacking a female acquaintance and forcing her to have sex with him.

A court official set a $150,000 bond.

7 Michael Alexander Young.jpeg

Michael Alexander Young

 SUBMITTED
