McDowell authorities charge two with drug offenses

Two men who were out on bond face additional drug charges after a traffic stop, authorities said over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robert Watson stopped a vehicle U.S. 221 Business in Marion for a traffic violation. A search of the men and vehicle turned up methamphetamine and synthetic cannabinoids, according to a news release.

Both men were previously charged by the sheriff’s office and were out on bond following a search of their Still Forest home last month.

McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies charged 70-year-old Ossie Jay Finley Sr. of Still Forest Drive with:

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Possession of synthetic cannabinoids

Maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance

He was held on a $100,000 secured bond.

Deputies also charged 44-year-old Jacob Edward Finley of Still Forest Drive with:

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine