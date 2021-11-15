McDowell authorities charge two with drug offenses

Two men who were out on bond face additional drug charges after a traffic stop, authorities said over the weekend.
On Tuesday, Nov. 9, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robert Watson stopped a vehicle U.S. 221 Business in Marion for a traffic violation. A search of the men and vehicle turned up methamphetamine and synthetic cannabinoids, according to a news release.
Both men were previously charged by the sheriff’s office and were out on bond following a search of their Still Forest home last month.
McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies charged 70-year-old Ossie Jay Finley Sr. of Still Forest Drive with:
Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession of synthetic cannabinoids
Maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance
He was held on a $100,000 secured bond.
Deputies also charged 44-year-old Jacob Edward Finley of Still Forest Drive with:
Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine
Possession of methamphetamine