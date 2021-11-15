 Skip to main content
McDowell authorities charge two with drug offenses
McDowell authorities charge two with drug offenses

  Updated
Two men who were out on bond face additional drug charges after a traffic stop, authorities said over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robert Watson stopped a vehicle U.S. 221 Business in Marion for a traffic violation. A search of the men and vehicle turned up methamphetamine and synthetic cannabinoids, according to a news release.

Both men were previously charged by the sheriff’s office and were out on bond following a search of their Still Forest home last month.

O. Finley

McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies charged 70-year-old Ossie Jay Finley Sr. of Still Forest Drive with:

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of synthetic cannabinoids

Maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance

He was held on a $100,000 secured bond.

Deputies also charged 44-year-old Jacob Edward Finley of Still Forest Drive with:

J. Finley

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

He was held on a $100,000 secured bond.

