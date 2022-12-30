McDowell authorities charge two with attempted murder

Detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged two Catawba County men following an investigation into an October shooting in Nebo, authorities said Friday.

Detectives charged 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez of Longview and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson of Hickory with attempted first-degree murder. Both men are in custody in other detention centers on charges related to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation, according to a news release.

In the early morning hours of Oct.10, two women from the Nebo community reported someone had fired multiple rounds into their residence while they slept.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office recovered several high-powered rifle casings and projectiles from the scene.

On Oct.11, the investigation led McDowell detectives to Basquez’s residence in Longview where they seized a rifle and ammunition suspected to have been used in the shooting. Basquez was taken into custody by Catawba County authorities. Sampson was taken into custody by Burke County authorities on Oct. 19.

McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said he would like to thank the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police Department, Longview Police Department, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Highway Patrol for their assistance in the investigation.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database showed Basquez -- also known as Vasquez -- has previous attempted drug trafficking and stolen goods convictions.

Sampson has previous convictions for attempted drug trafficking.