Two people face drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said on Thursday.

Detective Matthew Smith with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 31-year-old Roger McKinley Ward with felonious possession of methamphetamine and felonious possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. Ward was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Smith also charged 25-year-old Eva Brooke English with felonious possession of methamphetamine. English was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

On March 22, Smith was patrolling the area of N.C. 226 South and observed a vehicle with numerous traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop, according to a news release.

The driver was identified as Ward and the passenger as English. Deputy Burnette and K-9 Kessy assisted with the traffic stop. Kessy alerted on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. A search turned up methamphetamine.

Ward has previous convictions for communicating threats, injury to personal property, larceny and multiple drug counts. He has served a year and three months in prison, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

English has previous for obtaining property by false pretense, failure to return rental property and failure to appear.