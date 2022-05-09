McDowell authorities charge Morganton man

A traffic stop in McDowell led to a drug charge against a Morganton man, authorities said on Monday.

Detective David Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 44-year-old Stephen Wayne Brittain of Morganton with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was given $2,500 secured bond.

On April 28, Detective Jones stopped Brittain’s vehicle on NC 226 South for multiple traffic violations. A search of the car turned up crack cocaine, according to a press release.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety website shows Brittain has one previous conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia in 2014.