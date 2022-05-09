 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

McDowell authorities charge Morganton man

  • Updated
  • 0

A traffic stop in McDowell led to a drug charge against a Morganton man, authorities said on Monday.

Detective David Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 44-year-old Stephen Wayne Brittain of Morganton with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was given $2,500 secured bond.

On April 28, Detective Jones stopped Brittain’s vehicle on NC 226 South for multiple traffic violations. A search of the car turned up crack cocaine, according to a press release.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety website shows Brittain has one previous conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia in 2014.

10 arrest Stephen Wayne Brittain.jpg

Stephen Wayne Brittain

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO
0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia’s Victory Day puts focus on military's losses in Ukraine