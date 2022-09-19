 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDowell authorities charge Marion man with gun crimes

Kirk William Biddix

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A felon was discovered on county property after hours with a gun, authorities said on Monday.

Deputy Caleb Baliles with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 33-year-old Kirk William Biddix of Marion with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first degree trespassing. A magistrate issued Biddix a $30,000 secured bond.

On Aug. 30, Deputy Baliles responded to the McDowell County Recreation Department for an unauthorized person on the property after hours. Deputy Baliles located Biddix and a search of his person turned up a handgun and drug paraphernalia.

Biddix is a convicted felon and prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Biddix has convictions for drunk and disorderly, multiple counts of resisting an officer, communicating threats, assault on a female, larceny, breaking and entering vending machines and drug possession.

