McDowell authorities charge father and son following drug raid

A father-and-son duo already facing drug charges returned to jail after new charges, authorities said on Friday

Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit charged 56-year-old Charles Robert Brown Sr. of Nebo with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

He was held on a $240,000 secured bond.

Lt. Taylor also charged 27-year-old Cody Thomas Brown of Nebo with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

He was jailed on a $240,000 secured bond.

On Friday, June 3, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, officers from Marion Police Department and agents with the NC State Bureau of Investigations raided the Brown’s residence. A search turned up a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and two guns, according to a news release.

Both men were out on bond following a raid on their house by the Sheriff’s Office in September of 2021.

“Very proud of the hard work McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement, along with our partnering agencies put into these drug investigations,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. “The illegal distribution of controlled substances is a problem, which are leading to more and more drug overdoses, not just in McDowell County, but all across our state and nation.

Buchanan added, “I spent years working as a drug detective and understand the importance of targeting our distributors and dismantling their organizations. We will continue to aggressively go after the criminals that attempt to traffic and distribute this dangerous poison in and around our county."

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety database shows, Brown Sr. has a lengthy list of convictions dating back to 1982 for larceny, breaking and entering, arson, multiple counts of DWI and illegally taking a deer by light.

No previous convictions were listed for Cody Thomas Brown.