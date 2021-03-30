McDowell authorities charge Candler man with sex crimes

A Candler man has been charged with sex crimes in McDowell County, authorities said Tuesday.

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Tommy Lee McKinney, 27, address listed as Candler, with four counts of first-degree statutory rape and three counts each of statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, incest with a child younger than 13 and taking indecent liberties with a child.