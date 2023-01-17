McDowell authorities arrest fugitive wanted in Ohio

McDowell authorities located a fugitive from Ohio wanted for rape, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release.

Detective David Jones with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 24-year-old Colin Douglas Rivera for being a fugitive. Rivera had outstanding warrants in Ohio for rape/sexual battery.

On Jan. 9, an anonymous tip led Detective Jones to a Nebo residence where Rivera was located and subsequently arrested. He is being held pending an extradition hearing.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s offender database shows Rivera has previous convictions in Burke County for stalking and violation of a protective order.