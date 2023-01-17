 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured editor's pick

McDowell authorities arrest fugitive wanted in Ohio

  • Updated
  • 0

McDowell authorities located a fugitive from Ohio wanted for rape, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release.

Detective David Jones with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 24-year-old Colin Douglas Rivera for being a fugitive. Rivera had outstanding warrants in Ohio for rape/sexual battery.

On Jan. 9, an anonymous tip led Detective Jones to a Nebo residence where Rivera was located and subsequently arrested. He is being held pending an extradition hearing.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s offender database shows Rivera has previous convictions in Burke County for stalking and violation of a protective order.

18 arrest Collin Douglas Rivera p1.jpg

Rivera

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Number of illegal border crossings from Canada into the U.S. increasing

Recommended for you