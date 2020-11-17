 Skip to main content
Marion woman sought in connection with Hickory fire
Hickory police officers are looking for a Marion who that is a person of interest in a suspicious fire there.

Rachael Jane Hughes, 33, who has a possible address of Styles Cove Road in Marion, is wanted for questioning in the arson case.

She is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 133 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Hughes’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

