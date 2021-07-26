 Skip to main content
Marion woman charged with serious injury by vehicle, assault and child abuse
Marion woman charged with serious injury by vehicle, assault and child abuse

A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic situation and car crash, authorities said Monday.

Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Miranda Lea Gatewood, 27, address listed as Wildberry Drive in Marion, with two counts of serious injury by vehicle and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputy D.J. Jones charged Gatewood with two counts of child abuse and one count of simple assault.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, July 13, deputies responded to Wildberry Drive in reference to a domestic dispute.

They learned that Gatewood assaulted a male at the house, hit him with her car and left the area with her two children, according to a news release.

Authorities then learned that Gatewood had wrecked her vehicle on Sugar Hill Road, and they found her to be impaired.

Gatewood and the children were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A court official set a $20,000 bond.

27 Miranda Lea Gatewood.jpeg

Miranda Lea Gatewood

 SUBMITTED
