A woman wanted on an outstanding warrant faces a drug charge after a deputy spotted her walking in the road, authorities said Wednesday.

Lt. Jason Cook with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 21-year-old Skyla Goodman of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Goodman was issued a written promise to appear.

Saturday night, Cook was patrolling the Zion Hill Road area when he observed a female, identified as Goodman, walking in the roadway. Goodman was arrested for having an outstanding warrant. A search of her person turned up methamphetamine, according to a news release.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety database listed no previous convictions.