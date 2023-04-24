A Marion woman faces multiple drug charges, authorities said on Monday.

Lt. Kirk Hensley with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 30-year-old Kristina Lee Rausch of Marion with felonious possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance, felonious possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and felonious maintaining a dwelling place for a Schedule II controlled substance. Rausch was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

On April 13, Hensley assisted community supervision officers with a search of Rausch’s residence. The search turned up fentanyl.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety database, Rausch has previous convictions for obstructing justice and sell and delivery of drugs.