Marion woman charged with drug and gun crimes

A Marion woman faces drug and gun charges following a traffic stop, authorities said Friday.
Detective Jesse Hicks with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact team charged 36-year-old Amber Mabe Pendley of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm. A magistrate issued Pendley a $20,000 secured bond.
On Sept. 1, Detective Hicks stopped Pendley’s vehicle after he saw her driving and knew she did not have a valid driver's license. A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine and a handgun reported stolen out of Asheville, according to the release.
A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database turned up no previous convictions for Pendley.