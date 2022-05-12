Marion woman arrested at scene of break-in

A Marion woman faces charges after being found at the scene of a break-in, authorities said on Thursday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Amber Michelle Reel of Marion with two counts of felonious breaking or entering and two counts of larceny after breaking or entering.

She was held on a $20,000 secured bond.

On April 30, deputies responded to a Marion residence for a reported breaking or entering and theft from the house and outbuilding. Reel was arrested at the scene and most of the stolen property was recovered.

“Great job by our folks responding to the scene and making the arrest. Proud of our Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.