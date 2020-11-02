Marion suspect charged with stealing a building

A Marion man has been arrested and charged with stealing, among other things, a building.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged James Andrew Johnson, 54, address listed as Sugar Hill Road in Marion, with larceny.

An Asheville man reported on Thursday, July 16 that someone removed a 1982 International backhoe, a Quonset 30x32x16-foot metal building, two backhoe buckets, 20-30 gallons of diesel fuel and gasoline, a 20-gallon cast-iron pot and a 250-gallon plastic square water tank with a metal cage from a field on Burma Road East in Marion.

Investigators received information that Johnson had taken some of the property. He was charged with stealing the metal building, the water tank and the cast iron pot worth a total of $20,500. The other items, including the backhoe, are still missing.

The metal building was recovered.

A court official set a $2,000 bond.