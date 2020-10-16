Marion store owner confronts suspects, fires warning shots

A Marion store owner confronted four suspects trying to cash counterfeit checks, then chased them outside with a handgun and fired warning shots into the air, authorities said Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, Marion Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on East Court Street shortly after 2 p.m.

Officers arrived at Alivas Multiservices located at 204 East Court where they were met by the owner of the business, Ismael Vasquez. The owner told officers that four Hispanic males entered his business and attempted to cash checks. One of the checks was cashed in excess of $800, according to the news release.

Vasquez called the company listed on the check to verify its validity and learned it was counterfeit.

He confronted the four men and they ran from the business. Vasquez then retrieved a .357 handgun from the store and began pursuing the suspects out of the store. Once outside, Vasquez stated, he fired six rounds from the handgun into the air in attempt to stop the suspects.