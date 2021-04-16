 Skip to main content
Marion robbery suspect also jailed on drug trafficking offenses
18 Christopher Dylan Stevens.jpeg

Christopher Dylan Stevens

 SUBMITTED

An investigation into a reported robbery led to a drug arrest, authorities said on Friday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher Dylan Stevens, 30, address listed as Baldwin Avenue in Marion, with two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin and one count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, April 13, deputies responded to Bat Cave Road in Old Fort to assist Old Fort police officers with a possible robbery at McDonald’s.

When deputies arrived, Stevens had already been apprehended by Old Fort Police Chief Melvin Lytle.

A search of the suspect’s person turned up opium and methamphetamine.

A court official set a $170,000 bond.

